Defense Dept. Identifies Officer Killed in Pentagon Attack
The Defense Department identified George Gonzalez as the police officer killed in Tuesday’s attack on the Pentagon metro bus platform. According to a statement released Wednesday morning, Mr. Gonzalez, 37, was from Brooklyn, NY, and had been a Pentagon police officer since 2018.
“Officer Gonzalez embodied our values of integrity and service to others,” the statement said. “As we mourn the loss of Officer Gonzalez, our commitment to serve and protect is stronger. “
The Pentagon has not released a detailed account of the attack, which killed Mr. Gonzalez and one other person. Pentagon Police Chief Woodrow G. Kusse said Tuesday afternoon that during the attack “gunshots were exchanged and there were several casualties.”
The attack on the Pentagon subway bus platform, just outside one of the Pentagon’s main entrances, occurred around 10:37 a.m. Eastern time and resulted in the lockdown of the building for more than an hour.
Neither the FBI, which is investigating the attack, nor the Department of Defense have disclosed details of the assailant, and the identity of the second person who died in the incident is unknown.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki offered condolences to Mr. Gonzalez’s family during a televised briefing Wednesday afternoon.
“Her life was a life of service,” Ms. Psaki said. “He lost his life protecting those who protect the nation. “
According to a military statement, Mr. Gonzalez served in active-duty field artillery from 2003 to 2005, including an 11-month deployment to Iraq. He remained in the Army Reserve until 2011, and his rank was sergeant when he left the service, the statement said.
Secretary of the Army Christine E. Wormuth offered her condolences on behalf of the service on Wednesday.
Since joining the force, Mr Gonzalez had been promoted twice and held the rank of senior officer at the time of his death, according to the Defense Ministry.
Mr. Gonzalez previously worked for the Federal Bureau of Prisons, the Transportation Security Administration and the United States Army. He received the Army Medal of Honor for his service in Iraq, the statement said.
Mr. Gonzalez was a graduate of Canarsie High School in New York City.
The Pentagon refused to release information on surviving family members, and a message to the FBI requesting additional information was not immediately returned Wednesday morning.
