Defense Dept. Identifies Officer Killed in Pentagon Attack

The Defense Department identified George Gonzalez as the police officer killed in Tuesday’s attack on the Pentagon metro bus platform. According to a statement released Wednesday morning, Mr. Gonzalez, 37, was from Brooklyn, NY, and had been a Pentagon police officer since 2018.

“Officer Gonzalez embodied our values ​​of integrity and service to others,” the statement said. “As we mourn the loss of Officer Gonzalez, our commitment to serve and protect is stronger. “

The Pentagon has not released a detailed account of the attack, which killed Mr. Gonzalez and one other person. Pentagon Police Chief Woodrow G. Kusse said Tuesday afternoon that during the attack “gunshots were exchanged and there were several casualties.”

The attack on the Pentagon subway bus platform, just outside one of the Pentagon’s main entrances, occurred around 10:37 a.m. Eastern time and resulted in the lockdown of the building for more than an hour.