Defense expert told, possible reason for helicopter crash, CDS General Bipin Rawat wanted to open Sainik School in Madhya Pradesh

CDS General Bipin Rawat also wants to open a Sainik School in Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh. For this he also started work.

The country’s first CDS General Bipin Rawat died in a helicopter accident on Wednesday. The helicopter in which General Rawat was aboard is one of the best military helicopters in the world. In such a situation, many questions are also being raised about the crash of the helicopter. The Air Force has ordered an inquiry into the accident. At the same time, defense experts are giving many reasons for the crash.

At the same time, CDS General Bipin Rawat also wanted to open a Sainik School in Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh. His brother-in-law Yashvardhan gave this information while talking to the media after his death. Along with this, Yashvardhan Singh has demanded that this accident should be investigated. He said- We have lost our brother-in-law and sister, it should be investigated. While talking to Times Now, Defense Expert Major General SP Sinha said that there are eight possible reasons for the helicopter crash.

He said that factors like pre-flight checkup, pilot error, technical failure, navigation error, reduced visibility, cloud effect and wire angle could be responsible for this crash. Along with this, extra fuel can also cause crashes.

On the other hand, General Rawat’s brother-in-law Yashvardhan said about this incident that he was such a big man, that we did not have access to him. Still, brother-in-law was there, used to go, used to meet, so he used to feel like touching him. He said that he always talked about the army. He wanted to open Sainik School in Shahdol.

Let us inform that CDS Rawat was going to attend a program at Defense Staff College in Wellington along with other army officers. He was accompanied by 14 people, including a crew member, in the helicopter. General Rawat’s helicopter suddenly crashed 10 km before the landing site. 13 people have died in this accident. General Rawat was accompanied by his wife in this accident. General Rawat’s wife also died in this accident.