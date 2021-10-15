Defense Minister Rajnath praises Indira Gandhi, compares Rani Laxmibai

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh also referred to Rani Laxmibai and former President Pratibha Patil while addressing the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) symposium on the role of women in the armed forces.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has praised former Prime Minister of the country Indira Gandhi. Speaking at a seminar of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Rajnath Singh said that Indira Gandhi not only led the country for many years, but also gave direction to the country in times of war. He compared Indira Gandhi to Rani Laxmibai.

The Defense Minister also referred to Rani Lakshmibai and former President Pratibha Patil while addressing an SCO seminar on the role of women in the armed forces. He said that the country’s experience about the role of women’s power in national development has been very positive.

Referring to Rani Laxmibai to Indira Gandhi: The Defense Minister said, women have taken up arms in history for the defense of the nation and the rights of the people, and there are many examples of that. Rani Laxmibai is the most prominent among them. Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi also led the country not only for years, but during the war. The Defense Minister said that a few years back the country’s former President Pratibha Patil was the Supreme Commander of the Indian Armed Forces.

India won the war with Pak under Indira’s leadership: Rajnath Singh said that under Indira Gandhi, India won the war against Pakistan in 1971 and Bangladesh was created. Singh said that women have been playing a better role for many centuries as guardians and protectors. He said, ‘Saraswati is the goddess of knowledge, wisdom and education, while Maa Durga is the goddess of protection, power, destruction and war. India is one of the few countries where early initiatives were taken for women’s participation in the armed forces and women are being recruited into the army as permanent commissions.

Rajnath Singh said that the recruitment of women officers in the Indian Army had started only in 1992. Now women officers are being recruited in most of the branches of the army.