Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on the situation in Afghanistan said that one should be ready to face any situation

The defense minister on Saturday said India should be prepared to face any situation given the current “uncertainty and confusion”. He was talking about the security situation in Afghanistan after being captured by the Taliban two weeks ago. After handing over the indigenously built Coast Guard ship to the nation, he mentioned the challenges of the Indian Ocean. Enmity between India and China is growing in the region.

Preparation should be done keeping in mind the environment The Defense Minister said, ‘Changes in the world often become a matter of concern for us. As a country we must always be prepared in this uncertain and turbulent environment of the world. He made the remarks amid growing concerns over possible terrorism in Afghanistan and its entry into Jammu and Kashmir via Pakistan.

Relationships are changing rapidly – Leo Singh said, ‘The world is changing very fast today. Economic, political and trade relations between countries are changing rapidly. Nothing can be said about the next news coming from other countries. “Our country cannot remain untouched by these changes,” he said. This applies more to countries like ours, our interests are directly linked to the Indian Ocean.

The Indian Navy expanded The Indian Navy is expanding its presence in the Indian Ocean in view of the growing influence of Chinese troops. “The Indian Ocean region carries two-thirds of the world’s oil, one-third cargo and more than half a container, which is an important route for the benefit of the world,” Singh said. He said, “As I said, in today’s changing world, these areas will definitely be affected. We have to be constantly vigilant.