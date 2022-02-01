Defense procurement increased, 68 percent amount for domestic industries

Defense procurement will be increased. Keeping this objective in mind, the allocation on defense has been increased in the budget. Defense budget for the financial year 2022-23 has been increased to Rs 5.25 lakh crore from Rs 4.78 lakh crore last year. Along with this, emphasis has been laid on ensuring self-reliance in the manufacture of military equipment. As per the budget provisions, 68 per cent of the defense procurement expenditure will be for procurement from local industries, while 25 per cent of the defense research and development budget will be for collaboration with the private sector. For the private sector, an independent ‘nodal umbrella’ body will be set up to meet the testing and certification requirements.

Including Rs 1,19,696 crore for defense pension, the total defense budget is Rs 5,25,166 crore and there is an increase of 9.8 per cent over the total expenditure of the previous year. The total defense budget, excluding pension, is Rs 4,05,470 crore. A total of Rs 1,52,369 crore has been earmarked for capital expenditure in the defense budget, which includes purchase of new weapons, aircraft, warships and other military equipment.

For the year 2021-22, the budget allocation for capital expenditure was Rs 1,35,060 crore, but Rs 1,38,850 crore was spent as per the Revised Estimates. According to budget documents, Rs 2,33,000 crore has been allocated for revenue expenditure, which includes expenditure on payment of salaries and maintenance of establishments, while Rs 20,100 crore has been set aside for the Ministry of Defense (Civil).

32,015 crore has been allocated to the Army under the capital outlay head, as against Rs 36,481 crore last year. According to budget documents, the Army could spend only Rs 25,377 crore out of the allocated amount. The Navy has been allocated Rs 47,590 crore under the head capital outlay, as against the budgetary outlay of Rs 33,253 crore last year. As per the Revised Estimates for 2021-22, the Navy spent Rs 46,021 crore against the allocation of Rs 33,253 crore.

The Air Force has been allocated Rs 55,586 crore as capital outlay against Rs 53,214 crore last year. According to budget documents, the IAF could spend Rs 51,830 crore out of the allocated amount. Defense research and development will be opened to start-ups, industry and academia and 25 per cent of the Defense Research and Development budget has been earmarked for this. Private industries will be encouraged to design and develop military platforms and equipment in collaboration with DRDO and other organizations through the ‘SPV model’.