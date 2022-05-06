Defiant GOP mayor whose rally was attacked by Antifa plans to take back Portland: ‘It’s not funny anymore’



Oregon’s gubernatorial candidate whose campaign was disrupted last weekend in Portland, Antifa members told Gadget Clock Digital about plans to help his state and restore order in its largest city, where crime rates have risen amid police expulsions. Recent years.

Stan Puliam, 40, is serving his second term as mayor of Sandy, Oregon, a town of about 10,000 people about 27 miles east of Portland. In a crowd of 19 people to become Oregon’s first Republican governor in 35 years, he was one of the top candidates before the May 17 primary.

‘It’s not funny anymore’

April 30, Resource-strapped Portland Police Bureau (PPB) reportedly took more than 20 minutes to respond to an emergency call After the masks, black-clad members of Antifar allegedly attacked Poliam’s campaign event just off the police headquarters in downtown Portland.

According to the police, when officers’ “adequate resources” for the southwest 3rd and main street, protesters were already scattered after smoke grenades, colorful balloons and fireworks were thrown. “Two people were injured in the mortar attack,” police said.

Pulium mentions how Oregon’s largest city has moved from where he once enjoyed going to places for baseball games and Saturday markets where he was afraid to take his two young women.

“Portland has always had this slogan: ‘Keep Portland weird,'” Pulium said. “And it was kind of funny, and people thought it was kind of funny. But it’s not funny anymore. It’s dangerous now.”

Antifa Allegedly Attacks Portland GOP Rally, Staffed Police Fight for Response

Portland has seen widespread homelessness problems and rising crime even before the Covid-19, Polyam explained, but the problems have increased in the last two years in terms of shutdowns.

“The homelessness crisis has only intensified, and of course we have had 100 nights of riots since the assassination of George Floyd,” he said. “And it’s been really chaotic and violent since then.”

Poliam sees Portland’s problems as a sign of larger cultural problems that plague the country as a result of massive efforts to defend the police and to soften on criminals. He described how he recently drove to a local mall and saw a young child crossing the street with a bunch of clothes with tags.

“He had no fear of the world, because he knew that if I called 911, it would take me at least 20 minutes to get an operator. It would take a few hours for the police to come, even if they did, they would write him a quote at best.”

He specifically blamed Maltnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt, who charged hundreds of people arrested during the 2020 protests in Portland, including police interference, disorderly conduct, criminal intrusion and riots. Schmidt makes it even more difficult to prosecute attacks on police officers.

Under Schmidt’s arrest and release policy, Polyam said Oregon itself was “not involved in a culture of no real impact, from crime to street living to rioting.” A spokesman said the district attorney’s office had no comment in response to Polyam’s claim, although Schmidt recently said the violence and property destruction in Portland over the past year was “unacceptable” because the county hemorrhage prosecutor and his murder rate were skyrocketing.

‘We fought back’

Pulium sought his decision to run and jump in a meeting with Sandy’s business owners a year and a half ago, when they were fighting a second statewide COVID-19 lockdown.

“I’m the mayor of my town Sandy, and the businessmen have asked me to meet with them,” he said. “And when I looked into the eyes of those people, they were the people I grew up with. They were my classmates. They were the people whose kids went to school with me.”

“So we made a decision that day, and we fought back,” he added.

In response to an extended emergency order from Democratic Gov. Kate Brown, who is preparing to leave office with the highest governing denial rating in the country, Polyam Heart filed a lawsuit against her in federal court on behalf of the Oregon Mamas Union. As well as other individuals and businesses. He also took to the national level to promote the “Open Oregon” movement in support of the Oregon business in defiance of the mandate.

His wife, McKenzie, started the Oregon Moms Union to bring children without masks back to full-time school or to administer the mandatory COVID-19 vaccine. Now that students are back, their attention has shifted from the classroom to critical race theory and age-inappropriate gender and gender identity curricula.

“So it really leads to this decision to stand up for our community and our children and fight for the governorship,” Puliam said, referring to Portland’s “culture of crime” as another pillar of its platform. “And then we tried to hold a small campaign in Portland over the weekend, and of course, it all happened.”

‘People are tired of it’

Once elected governor, Poliam hopes to curb widespread lawlessness by returning the police, tripling the size of the state’s law enforcement agencies and placing an armed National Guard at the forefront of any unrest, which Brown refused to do when Portland fell into disarray. . 2020

Lower Portland police forced to close cold case unit, dealing with ‘devastating’ injuries for families

He plans to hire a small portion of the Oregon State Police as U.S. marshals, which would give them the power to send some criminals to federal court instead of describing them as Schmidt’s extreme, left-wing jurisdiction. He will also consider hiring a special prosecutor for state crimes as another way to stop Schmidt.

“I hope what you’ve heard is that we’re going to do everything we can to tackle criminal culture in Portland and across the state,” he said.

Speaking to Oregonians across the state filled with deep-red pockets of rural voters, Pulium said the irresistible message he received was “they are sick and tired of what is happening.” He cites research which shows that more than two-thirds of small businesses want to leave Portland. He said residents were fleeing the city in droves and that young families no longer felt comfortable moving to what was once a world-class destination.

“You’ll launch a food channel or travel network, and you’ll see that our chefs are fighting against some of the best chefs in the world,” Pulium said. “We have a craft brewery here and some of the best wines on the planet. It really started to be a place where people wanted to go to their leisure or have fun in their 20’s and 30’s. And unfortunately, now it’s a completely different place.”

“People are tired of it, and they are ready for a new direction and leadership,” he added.