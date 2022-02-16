World

Defiant L’s Twitter account that points out left-wing hypocrisy suspended for alleged ‘ban evasion’ violation

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Defiant L’s Twitter account that points out left-wing hypocrisy suspended for alleged ‘ban evasion’ violation
Written by admin
Defiant L’s Twitter account that points out left-wing hypocrisy suspended for alleged ‘ban evasion’ violation

Defiant L’s Twitter account that points out left-wing hypocrisy suspended for alleged ‘ban evasion’ violation

Media Top Title February 16

According to media reports today, the New York Times is not responsible for Sarah Palin’s defamation case, Allison Golst has resigned from CNN, and conservative political satirist PJ O’Rourke has died at the age of 74.

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Twitter suspended Defiant L’s popular Twitter account on Tuesday, citing a “violation of the ban.”

The anonymous account, notorious for displaying alleged hypocrisy from prominent leftist figures as well as posting screenshots, garnered 350,000 followers before it was suspended.

GOOGLE, TWITTER is flooding Democrats with employee grants as companies are accused of censoring conservatives.

Eliza, a Twitter user, reached out to Defiant L’s account holder and shared a statement regarding the suspension.

“So about an hour ago, the efDefiantLs account was suspended. The term is currently ‘ban evasion’ although I have never suspended an account so I had no ban to avoid. Anyway, I have applied for suspension and will keep everyone updated.” According to the post, the user said on Tuesday.

“Until then, I can also be found on @defiantls ha on Instagram @ defiant.ls and GETTR. Thanks for all the support and kind words. I hope to chat with all of you again soon. Have a drink and keep horning

The move has drawn criticism from some users who have adopted the hashtag #FreeDefiantLs in protest of Twitter’s decision.

The account posted screenshots of tweets from users showing alleged hypocrisy, such as one who vowed never to take the “Trump vaccine” and was proud to receive the vaccine and a booster eight months later.

READ Also  NYC private school goes mask optional despite statewide mandate

The social media giant has received a steady response to censorship voice censorship through sanctions and suspensions, including former President Donald Trump and former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

Defiant L’s applied for a suspension from Twitter, but the account has not yet been restored.

#Defiant #Twitter #account #points #leftwing #hypocrisy #suspended #alleged #ban #evasion #violation

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  DeSantis insists narrative of Trump rivalry is 'total bunk': He's 'a friend of mine'

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment