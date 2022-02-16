Defiant L’s Twitter account that points out left-wing hypocrisy suspended for alleged ‘ban evasion’ violation



Twitter suspended Defiant L’s popular Twitter account on Tuesday, citing a “violation of the ban.”

The anonymous account, notorious for displaying alleged hypocrisy from prominent leftist figures as well as posting screenshots, garnered 350,000 followers before it was suspended.

GOOGLE, TWITTER is flooding Democrats with employee grants as companies are accused of censoring conservatives.

Eliza, a Twitter user, reached out to Defiant L’s account holder and shared a statement regarding the suspension.

“So about an hour ago, the efDefiantLs account was suspended. The term is currently ‘ban evasion’ although I have never suspended an account so I had no ban to avoid. Anyway, I have applied for suspension and will keep everyone updated.” According to the post, the user said on Tuesday.

“Until then, I can also be found on @defiantls ha on Instagram @ defiant.ls and GETTR. Thanks for all the support and kind words. I hope to chat with all of you again soon. Have a drink and keep horning

The move has drawn criticism from some users who have adopted the hashtag #FreeDefiantLs in protest of Twitter’s decision.

The account posted screenshots of tweets from users showing alleged hypocrisy, such as one who vowed never to take the “Trump vaccine” and was proud to receive the vaccine and a booster eight months later.

The social media giant has received a steady response to censorship voice censorship through sanctions and suspensions, including former President Donald Trump and former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

Defiant L’s applied for a suspension from Twitter, but the account has not yet been restored.