Defund NYPD group says police ‘failed’ after subway attack, offer ‘holistic’ alternative



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

The New York City Chapter The Democratic Socialist of America has condemned Mayor Eric Adams for the “bloated” police presence inside the city’s subway system that did not stop Tuesday’s shooting in Brooklyn.

“Since Mayor Adams took office, police have maintained a swollen presence on our subways – including at 36th Street where Yesterday was the shooting : And now, he is doubly condemning this policy, “the NYC-DSA said in a statement on Wednesday.

NYC-DSA spokesperson Sumathi Kumar said in a statement, “The police presence did not prevent or deter the attack, and failed to prevent the perpetrator from fleeing the scene. The solution to a violent society is a peaceful society, and peace requires material security.” DSA spokesperson Sumathi Kumar’s statement continues .

The statement came shortly after Adams confirmed the arrest of Frank James, a man accused of firing on a busy Brooklyn subway on Tuesday morning, the New York Post reported. He injured 29 people, 10 of whom were shot, police said.

Underground attack In 2021, it reached its highest level in 25 years Adams earlier this year unveiled plans to crack down on crime within the subway system, including increasing the police presence and preventing homeless people from being sheltered in the system.

Brooklyn subway shooting suspect Frank James hit with federal charges

“We cannot allow our city to turn the tragedy into more violence,” the statement continued.

“Increased policing doesn’t protect us – Mayor Adams’ public safety policy has failed New Yorkers.” DSA has been long NYPD Criticism And the hashtag #DefundNYPD.com led to allegations of creating, saying during the campaign that “the police do not keep us safe.”

The group proposes that one solution to crime is to “collectively fight for effective, sustainable and effective solutions to public security, crumbling infrastructure, our growing housing crisis and wider material security issues.”

“Our solutions must strike at the root of the problem and be holistic,” the statement said.

Adams’ office pushed back criticism, telling Gadget Clock Digital that the subway patrol was extended Tuesday when suspect Frank James was still relaxed.

City Hall spokesman Fabian Levy said.

Brooklyn subway shooting suspect Frank James appears in federal court on Thursday: live update

“Mr James was arrested within 30 hours because of the cooperation between our city, state, and federal partners and the work they did yesterday and Tuesday.”

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who was a member of the Democratic Socialist Party of America in 2018 when she chose her seat in the House, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether she agrees with the DSA chapter’s statement.

When contacted for comment on the statement, Governor Kathy Hochul’s office instructed Gadget Clock Digital to make a comment that praised the NYPD’s “incredible” work on Wednesday in arresting Governor James.

“I took the subway last night, just to show my confidence in our subway system. And I know there are a lot of questions we’ll be able to get to them, but first, it’s a good day for newcomers. York. Let’s admit it. Let’s say it’s a good day for New York, “he said of James’ arrest.