‘Degree scam’ for government jobs! VCs of two universities also trapped in UP government’s investigation

In Uttar Pradesh, a fake degree scam case has come to the fore to get the job of primary school teachers and other government jobs. A total of 19 people have been named in the investigation of the scam started by the SIT. In which the vice-chancellors of two universities are also trapped. One of them is the vice-chancellor of a central university.

The names of a total of 19 people are included in the list of SIT probing the case of irregularities related to Sampurnanand Vishwavidyalaya in Varanasi. These include the names of VC Rajnish Kumar Shukla of Central University Wardha and Prof Gangadhar Panda, Vice Chancellor of Kolhan University, Jharkhand. Both of them have been old officers of Sampurnanand University located in Varanasi.

Professor Shukla is also a member of a committee of the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR). He is a professor of comparative philosophy and religion. Prof Shukla has also previously served as the Member Secretary of the Indian Council of Philosophical Research and the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR).

Sampurnanand Sanskrit University comes under the Government of Uttar Pradesh. The SIT is probing the alleged irregularities in the university between 2004 and 2014. On November 18, the SIT had released its 99-page report in this regard, which said that between 2004 and 2014, the registrars, examination controllers and system managers of the university had lapsed or neglected their duties.

