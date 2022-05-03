Deion Sanders wants players focusing on ‘NFL, not the NIL’



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

In the mid-90’s Hall of Famer Dion Sanders declared “Major Be Money” while in the middle of both a Major League Baseball and NFL career. Almost 30 years later, he sings the same tune, albeit from a different perspective.

Sanders, now the head football coach at Jackson State University, has a problem with the NCAA’s name, image, and similar policy. Prime Time has no qualms about getting athletes paid, he just likes that their focus is on something bigger than money.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

“It’s becoming a free agency, and if you don’t have it, you can’t compete,” Sanders said in an interview with 247 Sports’ Carl Reid. “Another way to keep schools that don’t have proper funding is. First, I’m not giving a kid something like that. I want you to focus on the NFL, not the NIL.”

Coach Prime’s anger did not stop there. Sanders argued that when athletes make cash early on, they can become complacent and lose focus on the big picture. “If you feel comfortable, you’ve already got a meal and you’ve got that (money) ‘, I mean, come on,” Sanders said. “How hungry would you be to go there to work and get it?”

With less than a week to go before Kansas basketball coach Bill Self explodes the NCAA and their loosely run NIL policy, Dion’s remarks suggest that the combination of the NIL and transfer portal has “probably changed the playing field in a way that may not be as level-headed as it could be.”

Just a few days later, Isaiah Wang, a basketball player at the University of Miami, threatened to transfer him if his NIL contract did not increase.

Screw the professionals – these kids want to pay now. Don’t assume that most college students (athletes or not) don’t know the first thing about financial planning.

“We can’t lose sight of the fact that they’re young,” Sanders said in an interview with 247 Sports. “They have to be hungry. They have to be interested. They have to have investments.”

Sanders took it a step further, confirming that he was not interested in hiring people whose main focus was to make money. Click, “Sanders said, mimicking the sound of the phone hanging.

No wonder Dion wouldn’t be interested in chatting. After all, it clearly speaks to the money.