Déjà vu: French election rematch between Macron and Le Pen set for Sunday



The French will go to the polls on Sunday for the first round of the presidential election. Moderate President Emanuel Macron and his right-wing rival Marine Le Pen are expected to be the two top voters who will then qualify for the second round in two weeks.

It will be the same pairing as in 2017, when Macron easily defeated Le Pen. But some analysts are now predicting that this could be even closer.

“Most French people want change,” said Christian Mallard, a leading French political analyst and commentator for I24 News.

Macron’s management of COVID-19 and his Ukrainian diplomacy did not help him overcome real unpopularity. A reformist-minded technocrat, he has been obsessed with the “allof” label for years. The 2018 “Yellow West” street protests were about claims that Macron did not understand the people’s problems.

“A lot of people feel abandoned and humiliated,” Mallard observed.

For his part, Le Pen has “sanded” some of his “hard edges” on issues like immigration and Islam, Mallard says. He is also looking at more “kitchen table” issues, such as the fact that inflation is hitting France hard elsewhere. There is no harm in the French electorate moving to the right.

According to Mallard, “he has managed to soften a bad image.”

A late pole puts Macron in the margin of error, with only 51% to a possible runoff of Le Pen’s 49%.

France’s economy is the second largest in the European Union, the only EU member state with nuclear weapons, and one of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council.

What would a Le Pen president mean for France’s relations with the world? It certainly won’t help things with the EU. He has long been a critic of Brussels and will line up with other far-right European leaders, such as Victor Urban of Hungary.

For America’s “oldest” foreign alliance? “I think he’s going to be tougher in the United States,” Mallard said. “He’s always been on Trump’s side.”

Still, the French have a habit of giving a “demonstration vote” in the first round of the presidential election and then “sniffing” and going for a safe choice in the second round. This would indicate a further five-year term for Macron.

Judging from past meetings, this is probably a result that President Biden will be pleased with. At 44, Macron must be ready for it. In two more weeks we will see if France.