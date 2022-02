Dekha Tujhe Toh Laga Lyrics – Pawandeep x Arunita

Dekha Tujhe Toh Laga Lyrics by Himesh Reshammiya is brand new Hindi song from album Moods With Melodies and sung by Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal. Dekhaa Tujhe Toh Lagaa song lyrics are penned down by Himesh Reshammiya while music is also given by Himesh Reshammiya and video has been released by Himesh Reshammiya.