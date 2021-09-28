dekho meri dilli app news update: Tourist places in Delhi: Tourism app for Delhiites

Highlights The app will show historical, food and beverage information about the park

The Chief Minister said that tourism affects all sectors

Delhi’s economy will also strengthen, jobs will be created

The Chief Minister appealed to the people of Delhi to download the app

Special Representative, New Delhi

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched a mobile app on the occasion of World Tourism Day. This will give people all the information related to tourism in Delhi. On this occasion, the Chief Minister said that today Delhi has become one of the few cities in the world where an app related to tourism has been created. With its help, you can get acquainted with the historical and recreational places around you.

The Chief Minister said that tourism affects all sectors and will strengthen Delhi’s economy. Jobs can also be created on a large scale. Apart from tourists, the Chief Minister appealed to the people of Delhi to download the app. He said, ‘You will find many things in it, which you would not have seen even while living in Delhi.’ The CM appealed for suggestions to make the app even better. Regarding the app, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, “This is not just an app, we are invited to visit Delhi.”

In the tourism industry, the government is breathing life with these steps, covid vaccination will also play an important role

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday launched the ‘Dekho Meri Delhi’ app developed by the Delhi government’s tourism department in the hall of the Delhi Secretariat. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Tourism Minister Manish Sisodia, Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goyal, Health Minister Satyendra Jain, Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam, Chief Secretary Vijay Dev and Tourism Secretary were present on the occasion.

The app also has historical site and park information

Arvind Kejriwal said that Delhi is also a historical and modern city. If one wants to understand the history of this country or see modern things, it will not work without coming to Delhi. There are great places to eat, plenty of entertainment, historical sites. So far there was only a lack of information, which this app will complete. All the information will be available in one place, integrated and organized in this user friendly app. The Chief Minister said that with the help of this app, you will be able to see historical places, recreational places, parks within a radius of 5 km. This will be very useful not only for tourists but also for the people of Delhi. You can plan a trip. The app also contains information on nearby public facilities. The Chief Minister said that there is no city or state in our country where this type of app has been created, but there will be some developed countries where you can get this type of app.

Tourism in India: Modi government is making special preparations for the new year, with this step millions of people will get employment again!

Trying to stay two and a half days: Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister and Tourism Minister Manish Sisodia said, “If tourism works well, there is happiness and if there is happiness, tourism works well.” Both complement each other. When we celebrate World Tourism Day, we celebrate a day of happiness in a way. That said, tourism has a huge impact on the economy. At present, the average tourist stay in Delhi is considered to be around one and a half days and every effort is made to increase it to two and a half days.

Special facilities like ticket booking, tour plan

This app can be downloaded from Play Store. You can book tickets to go anywhere in Delhi. The app also has Google Maps. With its help you can plan a tour of Delhi. The app also has the option to provide feedback.

What information will be found in the app

Living space

Entertainment

Fun and fun

Tourist destination

Which department

Delhi for children

Food of Delhi

Food tour

Walk health

App features