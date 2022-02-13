World

Delaware couple arrested in death of infant daughter found buried in their backyard, police say

A Delaware couple was arrested Thursday in connection with the death of their 5-month-old daughter, whose body was buried on their property, police said.

Angel Toran, 22, and his fiance, Nigeria Murphy, 24, of Magnolia, have been charged with abuse or negligence and first-degree murder through first-degree conspiracy, police said. Murphy is facing additional charges for carrying a secret weapon.

Delaware State Police responded to the couple’s home in the 400 block of Lambert Dr. on October 10, 2021, with the Department of Family Services (DFS) to investigate the welfare of a child after receiving information that he may have died.

Investigators have determined that Toran gave birth to a baby girl at their home in April 2021 but never informed the state. Further evidence indicates that the baby died at the age of five months in mid-September. Police say the baby’s death was never reported, and he was buried in the couple’s backyard.

The investigation found that the child was suffering from severe malnutrition and died due to medical problems related to malnutrition, police said.

Toran was sentenced by a judge in Peace Court # 2 and pledged সংশ 260,000 bail in amended custody. Murphy was convicted by a judge of Peace Court # 2 and pledged কাছে 270,000 in cash to Sussex Correctional Institution.

It was not immediately clear if there was an attorney who could speak on their behalf.

