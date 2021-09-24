Delay in treatment due to corona: Dr. Sumit Arora, an assistant professor in the Department of Ortho at Loknayak Hospital, says there are many cases where patients who had to wait a long time for treatment due to corona and lockdown are now being treated, and such old cases are everywhere OT because they could not get treatment. Things are getting normal, so they are being treated primarily

What happens if a man walks with a fractured leg for six months? He could not get proper treatment, surgery or any other remedy. Something similar happened to 58-year-old Sanjeev Arora, a resident of Patel Nagar. In the meantime, the collapse of work and business forced me to stay home. Such a situation can break any person from within. However, he underwent surgery two days ago and is currently in hospital.

Sanjeev Arora says that on April 1 this year, he left for his shop in Noida. Was on a two-wheeler and hit the back of a car some distance from the shop. He fell and after the crowd gathered, the driver took him to the Metro Hospital in Noida. There the doctor asked to be admitted.

He came to Ganga Ram Hospital as he was away from the hospital house. A CT scan was performed here, followed by three fractures just below the knee. These fractures were not on the outside but on the inside. The CT scan took a long time, until the foot was covered with blood and the foot was badly swollen. In such a situation, doctors at Gangaram Hospital said the surgery could not be performed right now unless blood was pumped out of the leg through a pipe. In such a situation the doctors sent him back home.

According to Sanjeev Arora, he came to Lok Nayak Hospital a few days later. Admitted here and the date of the surgery was also fixed, but Covid was tested the night before the surgery, after which the report came back positive. In such a situation, his surgery was stopped and he was admitted to Kovid ward.

During that time there was another wave of corona virus and hospital cases began to grow very fast. He was discharged from the hospital and sent home as the cases were increasing rapidly and he could not undergo surgery. Because of the corona, the surgeries continued.

The effect was visible on the second leg as well.

A few days after coming home in April, it began to affect other feet as well. He was also starting to have swollen legs and was not able to lift weights at all. In such a situation, the leg was repaired with the help of a therapist, but the leg fracture was stopped by keeping it straight. It was impossible for him to bend his legs.

Went home in April and got another call for surgery from Loknayak Hospital in August. The surgery was performed on September 22 after a thorough examination. For about six and a half months I continued to walk with a fractured leg and now even after surgery I have been told not to put too much stress on the leg for six months.

What does the doctor say?

Dr Sumit Arora, an assistant professor in the Department of Ortho at Lok Nayak Hospital, says there are many cases where the corona virus and lockdown have led to long waits for treatment. Now those patients are being treated and there are certainly such old cases in every OT because they could not get treatment then. Now things are becoming normal, so they are being treated primarily.

Even in the case of Sanjeev Arora, the surgery would have been performed in early April, but before the surgery he tested positive for corona, which forced the surgery to be stopped. The surgery could have been stopped because they had a fracture on the inside, but if the fracture was on the outside, that is, the bone came out, the surgery is performed in an emergency. Currently, his bone has been amputated and he will recover soon.