Delays, More Masks and Mandatory Shots: Virus Surge Disrupts Office-Return Plans



He did not respond, but a few days later Apple released an internal video in which company executives redoubled their efforts to get the workers back to the office. In the video, Dr Sumbul Desai, who helps run Apple’s digital health division, encouraged workers to get vaccinated but did not say they would have to, according to a transcript viewed by The Times .

Some employees did not like the video.

“OK, you want me to put my life on the line to get back to the office, which will also reduce my productivity, and you’re not giving me any logic as to why I actually have to do this?” Said Ashley Gjovik, Senior Director of the Engineering Program.

When the company delayed its return to office date on Monday, a group of employees drafted a new letter, offering a one-year pilot program in which people could work from home full-time if they wanted. The letter says an informal survey of more than 1,000 Apple employees found that about two-thirds would question their future at the company if they were to return to the office.

In Los Angeles, Endeavor, the parent company of talent agency William Morris Endeavor, reopened its Beverly Hills headquarters this month. But it decided to shut down again last week when the county reimposed its indoor mask mandate in the face of rising cases. A spokesperson for Endeavor said the company decided the app would be too difficult and hamper group meetings.

Jobs website Indeed had targeted September 7 as the date it would start bringing workers back to a hybrid basis. Now he’s started to reconsider those plans, said the company’s senior vice president of human resources, Paul Wolfe, “because of the Delta variant.”

Some companies said the recent increase in the number of cases had yet to affect their return-to-office planning. Facebook still intends to reopen to 50% of its capacity by early September. IBM plans to open its offices in the United States in early September, with fully vaccinated employees free to go out without masks, and Royal Dutch Shell, the gas company, has gradually lifted restrictions at its Houston offices, prompting more of its workers to come back.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise began allowing employees to return to its offices on Monday, bolstered by a survey of its California employees that found 94% were fully immunized.