Delhi AIIMS News: Dozens of tests from a sample in AIIMS smart lab, receiving reports within 24 hours

Patients have been relieved by AIIMS’s smart lab equipped with modern technology. Dozens of tests are possible in just one sample. The biggest thing is that the report reaches the patient within 24 hours. Not only that, if the doctor has doubts about the patient’s report, the report can be re-created from the old pattern when the button is pressed. AIIMS, where blood and urine tests used to wait for several days, is now doing all such tests in one day.

Dr. Subrata Sinha, Head, AIIMS Smart Lab, said that the lab is fully automated and manually free as compared to the past. Most of this work is automated. This is the reason why more investigations are being done in less time. The entire laboratory is equipped with modern equipment. Previously we were able to test only 1000 to 1200 samples per day, now we are able to test more than 3200 samples. Now we can increase it to 5000 samples. He said an average of 20 different types of tests have to be done in a single sample.

Dr. Sudeep Dutta, in-charge of Smart Lab, said that the special thing about this laboratory is that it is currently conducting 85 types of tests and in future it will be able to perform 270 types of tests. 2 lakh tests can be done depending on the type of capacity. When it operates at full capacity, it will benefit an average of 5 lakh patients per month. Not only that, the patient had to give samples at different places earlier, the introduction of this smart lab reduced their walking distance of at least one and a half kilometers.

Dr Subrata said that earlier the patient had to go to different laboratories for different tests, many times samples had to be given. But that is not the case here. Once the sample is taken then all the tests are done through it. In this, where the patient’s sample is collected, a barcode is given, which is written about the patient’s test. Each machine has its own capabilities. If a machine can perform 20 types of tests, but when a sample passes through that machine, that machine takes the sample for the number of tests written in the barcode and sends the jar filled with the sample to another machine. The rest of the machine works the same way.

Each machine is connected to each other

Shyam Prakash said that every machine is connected to each other. The first machine removes the lid of the sample jar and moves it forward. It’s all automatic. A track is then created, the machine takes a sample from the jar according to its barcode and sends it forward. After all the tests are done according to the barcode, an automated report is generated and uploaded to the central server. The patient’s report is ready by evening and they receive it before the second day of treatment.

Explaining the features of this laboratory, Dr. Tushar Sehgal said that after the smart laboratory, the possibility of error has decreased. All tests are performed with a single sample. If the doctor has doubts about any test report or the doctor wants to re-test, the same sample can be tested. The sample is saved for three days, when a button is pressed, the sample automatically comes back on track for testing and is tested. But after three days the sample is removed automatically, after which the patient has to be given a new sample again. Overall, this smart lab from AIIMS is proving to be beneficial for patients.