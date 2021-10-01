Delhi Air Pollution: Delhi Pollution Report in September: Delhi Weather Today: Delhi Weather Forecast: Latest News Update on Delhi Pollution

Highlights Upcoming festivals and rocks could pollute the air in October

It was the cleanest September since the advent of the air quality system

The average air quality index for September this year is just 78.5

New Delhi: In terms of pollution, September has been clean for the past three years, but October will bring new challenges. This time it was in satisfactory condition for 27 days in September. This has proven to be the cleanest September ever since the air quality system arrived. The reason for this is believed to be record breaking rain, which has left the pollutants no place to stay in the air.

If you look at the statistics, there was normal pollution for only 3 days in September this year. For another 27 days, air pollution levels remained satisfactory. That is why the average air quality index for September this year is only 78.5. Earlier in September 2019, the AQI was 98. On other occasions, the average AQI has remained above 100.

Despite this, October stands with new challenges. According to experts, the monsoon is now in its final stages. Delhi and surrounding areas are less likely to receive rains. The weather will change in the next 10 to 12 days. The temperature will be low. The process of burning sawdust will also start in Punjab, Haryana and UP. There is likely to be a huge increase in hoof cases this time after October 15th. Due to low temperature and lack of rainfall, dust particles will increase. The market will be crowded. Doubtless, despite the ban on Durga Puja, if there are firecrackers, the pollution could become serious by the end of October. The cold is also likely to start a bit early.