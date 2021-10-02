Delhi Air Pollution: Delhi Smog Tower cleans 80 percent of the air

Environment Minister Gopal Rai visited the Smog Tower at Connaught Place on Friday. Preliminary reports say the smog tower is clearing 80 percent of the air. The environment minister said the Kejriwal government has set up a 16-member committee to monitor the smog tower, which will submit three reports to the government every three months. Based on the report of the committee, a decision will be taken to install smog towers in other places.

The first smog tower in Delhi was inaugurated by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on August 23, the environment minister said. The pilot was then conducting tests on a principle basis. The test is now complete and this smog tower is now operational at full capacity. About 10,000 filters are installed in this smog tower, which cleans the polluted air. It has 40 fans installed and cleans the air in an area of ​​about one kilometer. This will clean the air and release it into the atmosphere at a rate of 1000 cubic meters per second. Many sensors have been installed to monitor which.

The environment minister said the sensors tell how much PM 2.5 and PM 10 are in the air. Sensors have also been installed in the air coming out after cleaning. The report has been received since this morning. The PM2.5 level was 151 around 8 a.m., which went up to 38 after purging. In addition, the PM10 level was 166, which became 41 after purification. Similarly, at 12.45 pm, PM 2.5 level was 60, which is 14 and PM 10 level was 63, which is 15. Rai said today’s preliminary report revealed that the smog tower was clearing 80 percent of the air.

Supervision Committee

A 16-member Monitoring Committee was set up, comprising 5 members of the DPCC and chaired by Dr. Mohan George. In addition, IIT Mumbai will have a 5-member team, led by Professor Manmohan Sahu. A screen has been installed here, on which the air condition can be seen in real time. The team will submit its preliminary report to the government within 3 months. This will be followed by the second report in 3 months and then the third report.