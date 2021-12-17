delhi arvind kejriwal govt will deregister all diesel vehicles form 1 january 2022

In the order issued by the Delhi Transport Department, an option has also been given to convert old diesel and petrol vehicles to electric. To convert old vehicles to electric, electric kits will have to be installed from agencies approved by the Delhi government.

From January 1, two lakh people in Delhi will be without a car. Kejriwal government of Aam Aadmi Party is ready to take this action. The Delhi government has decided to cancel the registration of old polluting diesel vehicles following the order of the National Green Authority (NGT).

An order issued by the transport department earlier this week said that the owners of these vehicles would be issued an NOC so that they can be re-registered at other places or in other states. But now the department will not issue NOC to those vehicles which are 15 years old or more. In fact, in one of its orders, the Supreme Court had banned the plying of 15-year-old petrol and 10-year-old diesel vehicles. At the same time, the NGT had also ordered a ban on the parking of 15-year-old vehicles.

Talking to Times of India, a Delhi government official said that we are taking action against old diesel vehicles and so far the registration of about 1 lakh such vehicles has been cancelled. With effect from January 1, 2022, the registration of all such old diesel vehicles will be cancelled. Along with this, he told that from the coming 1st, the registration of 2 lakh diesel vehicles which are ten years old will be canceled.

In the order issued by the Delhi Transport Department, an option has also been given to convert old diesel and petrol vehicles to electric. To convert old vehicles to electric, electric kits will have to be installed from agencies approved by the Delhi government. However, so far the list of agencies authorized by the Transport Department of Delhi Government has not been released. But the department said that it will soon release the list of agencies installing electric kits.

According to the estimates of the officials, there are about 38 lakh old vehicles in Delhi. Of these, 3 lakh are diesel vehicles which are 10 years or more old. At the same time, there are about 35 lakh petrol vehicles in the national capital which are 15 years or more old.