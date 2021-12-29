Delhi beat defending champions Bengal 52-35, Gujarat-UP tie

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021: In the 19th match of Pro Kabaddi League 2021, Dabang Delhi badly washed the defending champions Bengal Warriors. After this, in the 20th match, Gujarat Giants and UP Yoddha played a tie.

Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22: Dabang Delhi defeated Bengal Warriors 52-35 in the 19th match of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 8 held today. Delhi raider Naveen Kumar scored the maximum 24 raid points. This is a big loss for the defending champions. Even once in the entire match, the Bengal team could not get ahead in the score tally.

The 20th match is tied 32-32 between Gujarat Giants and UP Yoddha. Dip King Pradeep Narwal scored 11 points for UP while Rakesh Narwal scored 13 points for Gujarat.

This is Gujarat’s second tie this season. They have won one match out of 4 and lost one match. Apart from this, UP Yoddha has lost 2 out of 4 matches, won one and played a tie. Gujarat is second in the points table and UP Yoddha is at 7th position.

At the same time, Dabang Delhi has registered a spectacular victory against Bengal today. This was the fourth match of Bengal Warriors in which this is their second defeat. At the same time, Delhi is still invincible and has registered its third win today.

Delhi has played 4 matches so far with three wins and one draw. Dabang Delhi is at the top of the points table. Defending champions Bengal Warriors are in fifth place.