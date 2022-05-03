Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2022 Playing 11 Team Prediction-Lucknow will face tough competition from Delhi, here is the probable playing 11 of both the teams

The first match of the double header in the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022) will be played between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Supergiants (LSG) on Sunday. Both the teams won their last match. Lucknow team is at number three in the points table after winning 6 out of 9 matches. At the same time, Delhi is in sixth place after winning 4 out of 8 matches.

Talking about Lucknow, the batting seems to be highly dependent on captain KL Rahul. He has scored two centuries and a half-century so far this season and his innings have played a vital role in the team’s victory. The team has players in the form of Quinton de Kock, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda and Krunal Pandya and they will have to take up their responsibility. The team also has Jason Holder and Marcus Stoinis. In the bowling, Krunal Pandya and fast bowler Dushmanta Chamira helped defend the target against Punjab, but Ravi Bishnoi proved to be a bit expensive. Mohsin Khan has also impressed.

Delhi’s morale would have been boosted by a four-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders. David Warner has continued his fine form but fellow opener Prithvi Shaw has failed to convert a good start into a long innings. The team has tried several batsmen at number three, including skipper Rishabh Pant, but has yet to find a suitable player for the position. Good performance will be expected from Mitchell Marsh. Rovman Powell is finally playing the ‘finisher’ well.

Kuldeep Yadav has taken four wickets twice this season, taking his total to 17 wickets. Khaleel Ahmed is bowling economical who has taken 11 wickets in six matches and has an economy of 7.91. He is getting good support from Mustafizur Rahman while spinners Akshar and Lalit also played their roles.

Delhi Capitals Probable Playing 11

Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c/w), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakaria/Khaleel Ahmed

Lucknow Supergiants Probable Playing 11

Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Kunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chamira, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Suggested Playing XI No. 1 for Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Supergiants Dream11 Team

David Warner, KL Rahul, Krunal Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Rovman Powell, Ayush Badoni, Axar Patel, Dushmantha Chamira, Chetan Sakaria, Mohsin Khan, Mustafizur Rahman.

Captain: KL Rahul, Vice-Captain: David Warner, Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant.

Suggested Playing XI No. 2 for Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Supergiants Dream11 Team

Quinton de Kock, David Warner, KL Rahul, Krunal Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Shardul Thakur, Dushmantha Chamira, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Chetan Sakarya.

Captain: David Warner, Vice Captain: Rishabh Pant, Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock.