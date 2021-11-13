delhi chief minister arvind kejriwal ordered to close school for one week due to pollution

Due to pollution in Delhi, the Delhi government has announced the closure of schools for a week. Along with this, government employees have also been asked to do work from home. This decision of the Delhi government will be effective from November 15. Along with this, from November 14 to November 17, all types of construction work has been banned in Delhi.

After a meeting with the officials regarding the rising pollution in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the schools will be closed for a week from Monday. Only virtual classes will run. The construction activity will be stopped from 14-17 November. If the work of government offices is being done from home, then the offices will remain closed. At the same time, he said that advisory will be issued in the private sector that more and more people should be given work from there.