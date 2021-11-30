delhi cm arvind kejriwal got furious over modi government and asked why delay in stopping international flights

The fear of the new variant of the corona virus, Omicron, is also there in India. For these reasons, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has raised the demand to stop international flights. Arvind Kejriwal lashed out at the Modi government over the delay in shutting down international flights and said why it is being delayed, the same mistake was made in the first wave as well.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, sharing a news of ANI on Twitter, demanded Prime Minister Modi to stop international flights immediately. In the shared tweet, there was news of a person who recently returned to Chandigarh from South Africa found corona report positive. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, while retweeting this news, wrote that many countries have stopped flights coming from Omicron affected countries. Why are we delaying? In the first wave also, we had delayed stopping foreign flights. Most of the foreign flights come to Delhi, Delhi is the most affected. PM sahib please stop the flights immediately.

However, the central government has also decided to review its decision to lift the ban on international flights from December 15. Along with this, orders have also been given for monitoring of passengers coming from international flights and strict screening and testing of passengers coming from countries at risk for corona. Due to the review of the ban on international flights, all international flights will not be able to operate at the moment.

The Central Government has not banned flights to South Africa, which got the first case of Corona variant Omicron. But as a precaution, the government has included many countries including South Africa in the list of countries at risk. These include Bangladesh, Mauritius, Botswana, Zimbabwe, New Zealand, South Africa, Brazil, Britain, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel. Passengers coming from these countries have been asked to compulsorily test.

According to the new Corona guidelines, all necessary arrangements will be made at the international airport in Delhi.

Amid increasing concern due to the new variant of corona virus infection globally, the country’s largest Indira Gandhi International Airport said on Monday that keeping in mind the new guidelines and the convenience of passengers, all necessary arrangements will be made on time. . In addition, the COVID-19 testing company at IGIA in the national capital will increase its workforce to provide quicker results along with increased testing capacity. At the same time, other major airports including Hyderabad and Bengaluru are also ramping up efforts to deal with the emerging situation in view of Omicron’s concerns. The government on Sunday issued revised guidelines with effect from December 1, making it mandatory for passengers traveling from or passing through at-risk countries to undergo RT-PCR test on arrival in India.