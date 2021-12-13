Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal launched ‘Delhi ki Yogashala’, this special facility will be available for free on just one missed call

Under this, now people will be given the facility of yoga only through a missed call. Yoga teachers will be sent by the Delhi government, who will teach yoga activities to the people. This initiative will be started from January 2022.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has started a special facility for the residents of Delhi. The Kejriwal government has started the ‘Delhi ki Yogshala’ initiative. Under this, now people will be given the facility of yoga only through a missed call. Yoga teachers will be sent by the Delhi government, who will teach yoga activities to the people. This initiative will be started from January 2022.

It is being told that the Delhi government has started this initiative to take yoga from door to door. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has launched Delhi’s Yogashala from the Secretariat on Monday. During this, while giving information, he said that if 25 people gather together, then for the training and education of yoga, they will be given a yoga teacher by the Delhi government. For this, they have to give a missed call on the number 9013585858.

This facility will be given for free

Giving further information, the Delhi CM said that the facility of yoga teacher would be given free of cost by the government. People will not have to pay any fee for this. About 400 teachers have been prepared for this scheme. And this initiative will be started from the first month of the new year.

healthy people

The Delhi government says that this initiative will help the people of Delhi to stay healthy. Mental stress, serious diseases and minor ailments will also get relief. If diseases are not there, then people will not have to spend for medicines and people will be healthy.

Read also: MG India will bring electric car in the range of 10 to 15 lakhs, will give competition to Tata Nexon and Tigor EV

plan to add more people

A plan has been made to connect more and more people under this scheme. This scheme started about eight months ago, at least 20 thousand people will start yoga through this program. Let us inform that the Delhi government is planning to take yoga from door to door free of cost after electricity.

Ready to tackle Omicron

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that Omicron is ready to deal with the threat. If necessary, we will impose necessary restrictions. For now, there is no need to impose any restrictions. A decision on reopening the schools will be taken after the school winter vacation is over.