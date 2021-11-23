Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal praises Navjot Singh Sidhu for taking into him party said he is struggling for his principle

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal once again praised Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu and tried to drag him to his side. Criticizing Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, he said that he is misleading the public by resorting to false statements, while Navjot Singh Sidhu is continuously raising his voice for the public. He is fighting for his principles, but he is not being allowed to function properly in the Congress party.

CM Arvind Kejriwal said that votes cannot be obtained by tricking the people of Punjab with false promises. Sidhu is fighting for the same thing. They want the Congress party to maintain the trust of the people, but Punjab Chief Minister Channi is misleading them by making false claims. Kejriwal said that “we admire the courage of Sidhu, who publicly exposed the false claim of his own party’s chief minister on the stage.”

CM Kejriwal told reporters that Channi was actually saying on stage in a meeting on Monday that “I have eliminated sand mafia in the state and reduced the sand prices to Rs 5 per kg. To this Sidhu immediately said, ‘No… it is a lie. The rate is still Rs 20”. Said that I salute his bravery.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said on Monday that if the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) comes to power in the 2022 assembly elections in Punjab, then one thousand rupees per month will be sent to the account of every woman in the state. He termed Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi as a “fake Kejriwal”.

Kejriwal also accused the Punjab Chief Minister of copying without implementing his agenda. Without naming Channi, the Aam Aadmi Party’s national convener said that he has been seeing for the past few days that a ‘fake Kejriwal’ is roaming in Punjab.

Kejriwal said, “Whatever I promise in Punjab, they also announce the same thing after two days. He doesn’t implement it because he is a fake.” Beginning his two-day Punjab tour from Moga, Kejriwal said he can ensure zero electricity bill for the people.