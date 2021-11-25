delhi cm arvind kejriwal said we will deposit five thousand in bank accounts of construction workers

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday that construction workers affected by the ban on construction activities in the national capital would be given an assistance of Rs 5,000 each and his government would also compensate them for the loss of minimum wages. Kejriwal said the Delhi government would organize special camps at construction sites in the city for the registration of labourers.

Earlier, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Thursday that following the Supreme Court’s direction, the government has decided to re-ban construction and demolition activities. Significantly, on Wednesday, the Supreme Court has again banned construction activities in Delhi-NCR till further orders. Earlier, the ban on construction and demolition activities was lifted on Monday due to improvement in air quality and inconvenience to workers.

