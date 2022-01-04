Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, who was hit by Corona, had a rally in Dehradun without a mask

Let us inform that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is campaigning for the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab and Uttarakhand these days. Due to this, he held a rally in Dehradun on Monday. During this he was not wearing a mask.

Corona cases are increasing continuously in the country. Its effect is being seen more in Maharashtra and Delhi. Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been found corona infected. Let us tell you that a day before getting infected, he did an election rally in Dehradun, Uttarakhand without a mask.

Information given in the tweet: Giving information about this, Arvind Kejriwal wrote in a tweet, “I have got corona infection, although I have mild symptoms. I have isolated myself at home. All the people who have come in contact with me in the last few days should also isolate themselves and get the corona test done.,

I have tested positive for Covid. Mild symptoms. Have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch wid me in last few days, kindly isolate urself and get urself tested — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 4, 2022

The rally was held without a mask: Let us inform that CM Kejriwal is campaigning for the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab and Uttarakhand these days. On Monday, Kejriwal held a rally in Dehradun. During this he was not wearing a mask.

Regarding the situation of Corona in Delhi, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said on Monday that since Omicron has come, cases are increasing rapidly in Delhi in 10-15 days. People have very mild symptoms. Cases are increasing but people are not falling seriously ill. In the last 2 days, 84% of the cases were from Omicron.

He had said that the new cases that are now coming up in Delhi are Omicron cases. However, there are very few people in Delhi who are seriously ill. At present, the situation in Delhi is under control. Of the Covid-19 cases reported in Delhi in the last two days, 84 per cent were of the Omicron variant.

At the same time, apart from Kejriwal, corona infection has also been confirmed in actor Prem Chopra, his wife Uma Chopra, John Abraham, his wife Priya and TV soap producer Ekta Kapoor.

On Tuesday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed that 11,54,302 sample tests were done for corona virus in India yesterday, till yesterday a total of 68,24,28,595 sample tests have been done. At the same time, the number of cases of Omicron has now reached 1,892.