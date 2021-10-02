Delhi Corona Guidelines: Latest Corona Guidelines in Delhi before the Festival: Corona Guidelines in Delhi before the Festival

Highlights Religious places are allowed but strict conditions must be met

Do not gather at temples or other religious places, masks must be worn

Schools will not open until 8th, no standing and traveling in the metro and bus

New Delhi

Ordinary people have been allowed to visit religious places in Delhi for a long time. Due to the second wave of corona in the city, access to religious places was banned and under the process of unlocking Delhi, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has now approved visits to religious places. However, strict conditions like SOP have also been imposed for this and large gatherings or large crowds at religious places are not allowed. People can come under the rules of social distance and are instructed to strictly implement all measures such as thermal scanning, sanitizers. A day earlier, the DDMA, while relaxing the rules for the festival season, had issued another order till November 15, in which it had issued guidelines for celebrating Ramlila, Durga Puja and Dussehra. However, Chhath puja is not allowed in public places at this time.

Do not gather crowds, masks must be worn

Referring to the guidelines issued by the central government in March, the DDMA said tourists could visit religious places but the crowds would not gather. We have to make sure that the places of worship are not crowded, and that anyone who comes should wear a mask. Social distance is essential. Entrance and exit doors should be as separate as possible. Sanitizer should be arranged at the gate. Thermal scanning is required. Only people with no symptoms will be allowed to go. People over 65, children under ten, pregnant women need special care. The mask should be worn properly and covered up to the nose. All people are urged to use the Health Bridge app. There must be a sanitizer dispenser at the entrance. Posters informing about the prevention of covid can be put up. Idols and religious books should not be allowed to be touched. Also, there should always be a social distance between the shops inside and outside the yard. Visitors to religious places are allowed on the condition that large numbers of people will not gather and responsibility for this will be determined.

Schools will not open until 8 p.m.

At the last DDMA meeting, it was decided that schools from sixth to eighth would open only after the festival. The DDMA has clearly stated in its order that schools up to 8th standard will remain closed. However, schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutes, skill development and training institutes and libraries will remain open for 9th to 12th grade students. Currently, the rule of calling only 50 percent of students in a class will continue. Weddings and exhibitions can be held in the banquet hall, other types of events will be banned. Currently, the ban on social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious gatherings in the city will remain in place, although the DDMA has relaxed the rules regarding the festival season, which will continue until November 15.

Do not travel standing in the metro-bus

DDMA has once again issued an order that vertical travel in metro and bus will not be allowed. Currently, there is a rule to travel in the number of seats in the metro and bus, and the same rule will apply during the festive season. Currently, the rule will remain in force till October 15, after which it will be decided at the DDMA meeting whether any further concessions can be made in this regard. Metro-buses will be allowed to travel on as many seats as there are seats. Two passengers can travel in auto and e-rickshaw, taxi, cab, rural service, 2 passengers in fast service, 5 people in maxi cab and 11 people in RTV.

The concessions given in the last few weeks will continue