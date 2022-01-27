delhi corona guidelines Weekend curfew lifted restaurants and cinemas will open with 50 percent capacity know about new rules

The Odd and Even rule issued earlier regarding the markets in Delhi has also been removed. Along with this, government offices have also been allowed to reopen with 50 percent staff.

With the decreasing cases of corona in Delhi, restrictions have been reduced. On Thursday, the Delhi government has decided to lift the weekend curfew and at the same time, restaurants and cinema halls have been allowed to open with 50 percent capacity.

A meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) was called on Thursday. In this meeting, it was decided that along with decreasing cases of corona, restrictions should also be relaxed. After which the weekend curfew in Delhi was lifted. However, the curfew will continue as before from 10 pm to 5 am. CM Arvind Kejriwal had already sent a proposal to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to remove the weekend curfew.

Apart from this, cinemas, restaurants and bars have been allowed to open with 50 percent capacity. At the same time, the Odd and Even rule issued earlier regarding the markets in Delhi has also been removed. Along with this, government offices have also been allowed to reopen with 50 percent staff. 200 people have also been allowed to attend the wedding ceremony.

At the same time, no decision has been taken to open the school. Schools and colleges will remain closed for now. However, in the Delhi government, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had advocated the opening of the school in the past. It is believed that the decision on opening the school can be taken in the next meeting.

Let us inform that in the last 24 hours, 7498 new cases of corona have been reported in Delhi and 29 people have died. The number of active corona patients in Delhi has increased to 38, 315. In the last 24 hours, 2 lakh 86 thousand 384 new cases have been reported in the country. At the same time, 573 people have died due to corona in the last 24 hours.