Delhi Crime: Caution! The Delhi biker gang is very active in snatching and looting gold chains

Highlights The consequences of harassment and robbery are rogue

Fight against, fleeing while waving a pistol

Police have found CCTV footage of the crime scene

The crooks have not yet been caught, the search continues at a rapid pace

New Delhi: Apache brand bike. The number DL3SD E6055 is written on it. Two bikers wearing helmets are riding a bike. Both have pistols, which they pull out immediately when they resist tampering or robbery. The gang has been committing crimes in East and Shahdara districts. Only gold chains remain on their target. Police sources claimed that the pair has been involved in several incidents of snatching and robbery over the past few days. But despite many attempts, it could not be caught. Police have found CCTV footage of the crime scene and are searching for the culprits.



Delhi: SIMs removed from phones and debit cards, more than one lakh stolen

Husband and wife stopped abusing

Nazim, 25, lives with his family in the NSA colony in the Floor Bazar police station area. He works as a gym trainer. On Tuesday afternoon, he and his wife Durga were coming towards his house on a scooter on a hard road. We reached Kali Mata Mandir Chowk around 2:15 in the morning. Meanwhile, two young men on a two-wheeler scolded them and told them to stop. When the speed of the scooter slowed down, the miscreant sitting on the back of the bike broke the gold chain weighing one and a half weight around his wife’s neck. Nazim immediately hit the thugs, causing their bikes and scooters to lose balance and all fell down.

Delhi News: 6 children surrounded and stood up … ‘Siege gang’ disturbed the sleep of Delhi Police

Removed pistol in protest

Nazim immediately caught the chain-snatching villain and the two got into a fight. His wife Durga tried to snatch the key from the two-wheeler. The bully pushed his wife down. Both thugs immediately pulled out their pistols and started threatening to kill them. This frightened the husband and wife and they backed away. The miscreants fled from University Road towards Vivek Vihar with pistols. During the fight, one of the thugs’ helmets also fell off. The incident was reported by phone to the police, who have registered a case under the robbery section.

Pain was found on Rakhi: Brother had come to tie Rakhi, his husband beat him

Engineer on artillery

Akash Srivastava (30) lives with his family in Pandav Nagar, East Delhi. He is a software engineer by profession. He had come for shopping at Acharya Niketan Market around 9:50 am on Monday. When he reached in front of the Pooja handloom near the lucky apartment around 10:15, two two-wheelers came. The man in the back tried to snatch the gold chain from his neck, but he failed. The thugs stopped the bike and the thugs sitting in the back approached them. He pointed a pistol at the sky and started asking for a gold chain worth a pound. He panicked and immediately handed the chain to him, but recorded the full number of the bike.