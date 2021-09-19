Delhi Crime News: Delhi Crime News Police personnel are serving jail terms

Highlights Police personnel are serving sentences 20 years after being convicted

In 2001, a police officer was convicted of corruption

An appeal was filed in 2001 against the lower court’s decision

New Delhi

The appeal of a police officer convicted of corruption in 2001 was rejected by the Delhi High Court. The court revoked the 20-year-old order suspending the convict and ordered his immediate arrest. The case dates back to 1996 when Keshav was working as an Assistant Sub-Inspector in a police outpost under Puram police station.

Ram Naresh Tiwari had filed the appeal on April 25, 2001 against the trial court’s decision in the CBI case relating to bribery allegations, which was dismissed by a bench of Justice Anu Malhotra. The then ASI was sentenced to a maximum of three years imprisonment under various provisions of the Anti-Corruption Act. He has been out on bail since May 30, 2001. The convict then spent 16 days in jail, which has been asked to be adjusted in the sentence.

Tiwari was accused of abusing the official position of a government employee by accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a person. She also showed him fear of action. According to the CBI chargesheet filed on August 1, 1996, Tiwari was an Assistant Sub-Inspector at Shanti Nagar Police Station under Keshav Puram Police Station. He misused his official position attached to the public servant and took a bribe of Rs 10,000 from Sunil Kumar Agrawal. While a man was reporting his daughter missing, some people suspected that she had been abducted, one of whom was named after the man.

However, after the girl got married to a suspect, the complainant withdrew her complaint. Allegedly, despite this, the ASI forcibly called the suspects to the post and demanded a bribe to save them for fear of action. When the Bribery Prevention Branch of the CBI reached the outpost to nab the policeman, he fled the scene on the pretext. However, he was soon captured.