Delhi Crime News: Delhi: Neighbor sells home of Home Ministry official after corona death

Highlights After the death, the house of the Home Ministry official was sold by a neighbor

In April 2021, a female Home Ministry official died of corona.

Police have launched an investigation after a complaint was lodged.

New Delhi

In the second wave of corona in April 2021, a female Home Ministry official died of corona. The woman was living alone in her home. Taking advantage of this, a young man living next door got the forged documents of the woman’s house and sold the house. When the son of a woman living in Pune came to know about this, he reached Delhi and lodged a complaint at the Najafgad police station. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

According to a police official, the victim, Edward Collins James, 32, is a resident of Tamil Nadu. He is currently working as a network engineer in a company in Pune. Edward told police in the complaint that his mother, Puneeta Kumari Asok, was an officer in the Home Ministry. His family had come to Delhi a year ago in such a situation. His father works in Kuwait. In Delhi, his IRK was living in the government quarters of Puram. His family had bought a 233-yard plot in Roshan Garden in Najafgarh and his father had built a two-storey house.

His mother used to take care of him. But in April 2021, his mother died of corona. He then vacated the government quarters. When his neighbor in Najafgad got the news of his death, he sold his house with forged documents. In the last week of June, one of his acquaintances reportedly sold the house. He then came to Delhi and reached his home. Here a man named Manish was living in that house. He showed them the house documents and said he had now bought the house. In such a situation, the victim contacted the police and lodged a complaint. Police have launched an investigation after a complaint was lodged.

