Delhi Crime News: I am a minor darling from Delhi: A minor girl jumped from the roof in Delhi

An incident of molestation of a minor girl has been revealed in Ashok Vihar area. The accused lives next door. The girl is accused of beating her when she resisted. The family members claimed that the victim jumped from the terrace after escaping from the clutches of the accused. He suffered serious head and leg injuries. Hearing the girl’s screams, the mother took her to the hospital by e-rickshaw and admitted her. At the same time, the accused fled for fear of being caught.

The matter was reported to the police. Police and senior officers of Ashok Vihar police station reached the spot. After investigation, police claim that the girl fell down the stairs during the fight. Which hurt him. Currently, the police have registered a case under IPC 451/323/341 / POCSO. Accused Pradip is absconding. Police are conducting raids in search of him.

The call came around 9.15pm on Wednesday night, according to police sources. The caller was the victim’s father. He said the girl was alone at home, she was molested. Then they threw him down from the roof. There was also talk of trying to set the house on fire. Investigation revealed that accused Pradip lives near the victim’s house. The father claimed that the accused entered the slum after seeing the girl alone at home. The girl was in a slum upstairs. With whom the accused committed indecency. The girl jumped up in fear. This injured his head and legs.

He was admitted to Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital for treatment. The girl’s father has a private job, police said. Accused Pradip was found drunk. He started beating the victim’s mother. The girl who came to save the mother was pushed. This caused her to fall down the stairs. Poxo has also been added against the accused, currently keeping an eye on the allegations. Squads are conducting raids for his arrest.