Delhi Crime News: Photo of Jitendra Gogi’s murder goes viral on social media: Lawrence-Jathedi gang declares war on Gogi’s murder

Gangsters Jitendra Mann alias Gogi, Crime Syndicate goons Lawrence Bishnoi and Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi Group are in confusion after the murder in the courtroom. Revenge has been announced on behalf of their groups on social media. Some squads of police are constantly monitoring the movements of social media. Due to such inputs, special cells of Delhi Police, Crime Branch and police of gang war affected districts have been alerted. Police in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and UP have also been alerted.

‘We are silent, it does not mean we are dead’

Police sources said the social media accounts of Lawrence Bishnoi and the villains belonging to the Kala Jathedi group are being monitored for Gore’s murder. A message from this group with Gogi’s body is going viral. It says, ‘We are silent, it does not mean we are dead. There will be an explosion soon.

As it is written, a new war has begun, which is not with you, take care of yourself from now on. Now no one is safe in this battle. Whether anyone is fair or not .. from today the blood will not dry on the streets. The rules of war have changed. Whatever you find while following the new rules. This message is a signal to run from Punjab.

Police alerts in Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana, UP and Delhi

Therefore, the movements of all the gangs in Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana, UP and Delhi related to this crime syndicate are being monitored. Hashim Babahi, a notorious Yamunapar gangster who joined the Lawrence Bishnoi group, is also in Tihar Jail. He has put many of his enemies on the phone from prison. Police sources claim that his sharpshooter Shah Rukh has been cutting Ferrari for the last one and a half years, whose crime syndicate is currently taking refuge in Punjab.



Most of Shah Rukh’s accomplices have been nabbed by the crime branch

Most of Shah Rukh’s accomplices, who are absconding in four murder and one murder cases, have been nabbed by the crime branch. But he doesn’t get a grip. Joint CP (Crime) Alok Kumar had recently said that the Shah Rukh gang was committing crimes at the behest of jailed Hashim Baba. Baba has been taken on production remand, now we will find out how he is running the gang from jail. It will also provide information on the activities of the Lawrence gang after Gogi’s murder.

The goons were kept under surveillance in a Delhi jail

After Kuldeep Mann alias Fajja escaped from police custody, former national player Deepak Pahal alias Boxer, who has been running Wanted, is also cutting his ABS. It is feared that he will take command of the Gogi gang, which is also sheltered by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. It is feared that Shah Rukh and Deepak Boxer may take revenge by uniting all the activists who are moving out of the gang together.

That is why the goons lodged in the Delhi jail are being kept under surveillance. Police are also checking the call details of the mobile number on which Tillu had contacted Umang and Vinay, who were arrested in the Gogi murder case. This can be used to track the number of hooligans moving in and out of the prison.

