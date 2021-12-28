Delhi Doctor Strike Film Maker Vinod Kapri Taunted PM Narendra Modi Said You He Don’t Have Time To Listen Them Congress Srinivas BV Also Tweet

Doctors who have been on strike for the last 11 days in the capital Delhi over the delay in NEET-PG counseling, gheraoed the Sarojini Nagar police station after the arrest of their colleagues by the Delhi Police. While on one hand the doctors have demanded an apology from the police, on the other hand the police administration says that the doctors have not been beaten up in any way. The Modi government at the Center has come under the target of the people regarding the matter. From film makers to Congress leaders are also attacking Prime Minister Modi.

Filmmaker Vinod Kapri took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the performance of doctors and wrote in a tweet, “Thousands of doctors are on the road in the capital on a cold December night but the Narendra Modi government doesn’t care. For the event, the Prime Minister did clap-thali for these doctors, but there is no time to listen to their plight.

The filmmaker did not stop here, he also mentioned Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in his tweet. Vinod Kapri wrote in the tweet, “Historic movement of doctors after farmers. You will be surprised to know that Narendra Modi’s Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has not even met him for seven days. But take it by writing, this time again the arrogance of the government will be broken.

Referring to the farmers, Vinod Kapri wrote in the next tweet, “Didn’t listen to the farmers for the whole 11 months. Didn’t care about the lives of 700 farmers and now the Narendra Modi government doesn’t even care about the thousands of doctors who saved their lives. Never seen such an insensitive, arrogant government before.”

Apart from filmmaker Vinod Kapri, Congress leader Srinivas Biwi also took a dig at Prime Minister Modi over the doctors’ strike. He wrote while asking, “Prime Minister, how are you getting sleep?” Apart from this, the Congress leader made another tweet, in which he wrote, “This view is of Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital, these are all doctors clapping.”

Congress leader Srinivas Biwi further wrote in the tweet, “Because for whom the Prime Minister applauded and organized events across the country, today Amit Shah’s police committed atrocities with the same Corona Warriors and arrested them.” Journalist Narendra Nath Mishra wrote, “There are more than 500 of these doctors. Shameful picture in the police station.”