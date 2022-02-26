Education

Delhi EWS Admission 2022: Admission for EWS students in private schools starts, see required documents

16 seconds ago
Delhi EWS Admission 2022: Admission for EWS students in private schools starts, see required documents – Delhi Education Department starts ews admission for private schools on edudel.nic.in
Delhi EWS Admission 2022: Admission for EWS students in private schools starts, see required documents – Delhi Education Department starts ews admission for private schools on edudel.nic.in

Delhi EWS Admission 2022: Admission for EWS students in private schools starts, see required documents – Delhi Education Department starts ews admission for private schools on edudel.nic.in

Following the directions of the High Court, the Delhi Education Department has invited applications for admission in private schools for economically weaker class (EWS) students. Parents who want to enroll their children in private schools in Delhi can apply by visiting the official website of the Directorate of Education, Delhi, edudel.nic.in. As per the notification issued by the education department, the last date for filling online application is March 3. Admission will be till March 7.

According to the provisions of the Right to Education Act, 25% of the seats in the entry-level class in private schools are reserved for Economically Weak (EWS) and Special Needs Children (CWSN). 22% of seats are reserved for EWS access, while 3% are for CWSN access.

In the academic session 2021-22, the DoE drew lots for about 33,000 seats, of which 21,699 were admitted. A total of 2,058 privately accredited unaided schools participated in the online admission process. 1,515 schools are DOE-affiliated, while 543 are under municipal control. However, last year the number of seats was more than 50,000. More than 40,000 seats reserved for EWS / DG and Special Needs Children (CWSN) are vacant, Justice for All, a non-governmental organization, had filed a petition in the High Court on the issue of shortage of seats. Following this, the court had directed to fill the vacancies.

It is to be noted that every year, the EWS admission process is completed before 31st December and the vacancies which remain vacant are taken for admission in the next class of EWS in the next admission cycle. However, the Delhi High Court directed the department to issue fresh advertisements for admission through this process so that space is not wasted.

Candidates who had earlier applied for the EWS / DG and CWSN categories but failed in the draw need not re-apply for these vacancies, the DoE said in a notice. Their previous applications will be considered.

Check out the FAQ and its answers here-
Q1. What is EWS / DG category?
Ans: – EWS stands for Economically Weaker Section and DG stands for Disadvantaged Group.

Q2. What is meant by online access to EWS and DG category?
Answer: – This means that the application for EWS / DG category admission will be filled from the website of the Department of Education, NCT Delhi Government www.edudel.nic.in.

Q3. What is the name of the link on the department’s website?
Ans: – The name of the link is ‘EWS / DG Admission’ which is available on the main page www.edudel.nic.in.

Q4. What is the procedure for filling admission card under EWS / DG category in private unaided schools in Delhi?
Ans: – Click on the link ‘EWS / DG Admission’ and read the instructions carefully, register, complete the application, print out and wait for the release date to be announced at the appropriate time.

Q5. Where are the suggestions available?
Answer: – Instructions (with video) can be viewed by clicking on the link ‘EWS / DG Admission’ available on the main page www.edudel.nic.in.

Q6. What documents are required for EWS / DG category?
Ans: – For EWS: –
Income – Certificate issued by Revenue Officer issued by Tehsildar or BPL / AAY / Department of Food Security, Department of Food and Civil Supplies, NCT, Government of Delhi.

For DG: –
(i) SC / ST / OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) Certificate issued by a Revenue Officer not below the rank of Government Tehsildar. Of Delhi’s NCT.
(ii) Children with special needs / disability: – Certificate issued by the government. Hospital
(iii) Orphans and Transgender: – Documentary Evidence.
(iv) Children living with or infected with HIV.

