Delhi EWS Admission Results 2022-23: EWS Admission List Announced, check here

Delhi EWS Admission Results 2022-23 has been announced. Admission Result or List for Session 2022-23 has been published by Directorate of Education, DOE, Delhi. Candidates who had applied for EWS admission can now check the first merit list on the official website edudel.nic.in. In this news we are giving direct link to see the result of Delhi EWS Admission 2022-23. Candidates should keep in mind that the second merit list will also be issued by the Delhi Education Department.The first quality list released includes registration number, name, father’s name, mother’s name, parent’s name, school identity card, name of the allotted school and class. Parents are required to confirm admission to the concerned school authorities.

Check Delhi EWS Admission List 2022-23 from this direct link

Candidates can view their results or list from the direct link given below.

Delhi EWS Admission Results Link

How to check Delhi EWS Admission Results 2022-23



Step 1: Go to the official website of the Directorate of Education edudel.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the EWS / DG Access and EWS / Freeship Admissions link provided on the website.

Step 3: Now click on the link for EWS / DG / FREESHIP Result 2022-23.

Step 4: Then submit your registration number and date of birth.

Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check it out now.

Let us know that the date of second quality list is yet to be fixed by Delhi DOE. The Delhi DOE conducts an examination every year for the children from economically weaker sections of the society for the entry level classes like nursery, pre-school, KG, primary and class 1.