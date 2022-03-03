Delhi EWS Nursery Admission 2022 Apply for Admission Level Classes in Private Schools, Check FAQ – Delhi EWS Admission 2022: Last Date for Admission in Private Schools Today, Answers to 10 Important Questions

Today (03 March 2022) is the last chance for children from economically weaker sections (EWS) and special needs (CWSN) to get admission in private schools in Delhi (Delhi EWS Admission 2022). Parents who have not yet applied can visit the official website of the Directorate of Education (DOE) edudel.nic.in in Delhi. The DoE has issued a notice that candidates who have previously applied but have so far failed to draw for the EWS / DG and CWSN categories are not required to re-apply for these vacancies. Their previous applications will be considered. Admission will be till March 7.New application for Nursery Admission 2022 for Delhi EWS Entry Level Classes (Pre-School, Nursery, Pre-Primary, KG and Class 1) started in February. Under the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009 Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009, 25% of seats in private schools will be reserved for families in EWS / DG category in entry level classes. According to the official notification, 3% of the 25% reserved seats under EWS are reserved by the Directorate of Education (DoE) in the admission level classes of private unaided schools under the category of children with disabilities for the session 2021-22. For admission.

Check out the Delhi EWA Nursery Admission 2022 FAQ and their answers, here

Question 1: I have no proof of my child’s date of birth. How do I apply?

Answer: The written declaration / commitment given by the parents regarding the date of birth is considered as valid proof of the date of birth of the child.

Q2: What is the name of the link on the department’s website?

Answer: The name of the link is ‘EWS / DG Admission’ which is available on the main page edudel.nic.in.

Question 3: What percentage of seats are available in the school under EWS / DG category?

Answer: At least 25% of the total seats in the school entry level class.

Question 4: Who falls in the category of EWS (Economically Weak Section)?

Answer: The annual income of the family of the parent of the child from all sources is less than one lakh rupees.

Question 5: What documents can be considered as proof of address?

Answer: i) Ration card issued in the name of the parent with the child’s name in the ration card.

ii) Domicile certificate of the child or his parents.

iii) EPIC of one of the parents.

iv) Electricity bill / MTNL telephone bill / water bill

v) Unique parent / child identity card (Aadhaar) issued by the government. Of India.

vi) Passport in the name of parent or child.

vii) The lease agreement is not a valid proof of address.

Question 6: What documents can be considered as proof of birth?

Ans: (i) Birth certificate under Birth, Death and Marriage Certificate Act, 1969.

(ii) Hospital / Auxiliary Nurse and Midwife (ANM) records.

(iii) Anganwadi records.

(iv) Declaration of age of the child by the parent or guardians.

Question 7: Is income certificate required for DG category?

Ans: No certificate of income is required for DG category.

Question 8: If I qualify for both EWS and DG categories, in which category should I apply?

Ans: Any one category of your interest.

Question 9: Will seats be provided in different entry level classes?

Answer: Yes, the number of seats is mentioned while selecting the school while applying online.

Q10: How will EWS / DG children be admitted online in private unaided schools in Delhi?

Ans: – This will be done through lottery of computerized lottery / lot system.