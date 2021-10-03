Delhi fire accident: 3 injured in fire at Delhi’s Shakarpur guest house

New Delhi

Three people were injured in a blaze at a guest house in East Delhi on Sunday. A fire brigade official told IANS that they were informed of the blaze at 05.06 am on Metro Pillar 39 Street No. 3 in Shakarpur, after which four fire trucks rushed to the spot.

An electric meter caught fire, which then spread to nearby rooms, an official said. The fire was contained in just 40 minutes. People living in the guest house were evacuated at the time of the incident. There was no loss of life or property, although property damage is being assessed. After the fire was brought under control, the electricity meter along with the adjacent walls was found to be completely burning. Three injured were given first aid at the scene.

“The injured didn’t need to be hospitalized because they only had minor burns,” he said. The injured have been identified as Irfan (18), Ruxon (20) and Sagar Rai (25). The fire was contained and no casualties were reported. The incident took place about seven days after a stationery shop caught fire outside the Delhi High Court.