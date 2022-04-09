Delhi government announced e-cycle buyers will get subsidy up to Rs 7500. Know details Know details

Delhi government has made a big announcement for e-cycle buyers. Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot announced that the Delhi government is giving a subsidy of Rs 5,500 to the first 10,000 e-cycle buyers in the city. He also said that an additional subsidy of Rs 2,000 would also be given to the first 1,000 e-cycle buyers. That is, according to this, the first 1000 buyers will be given a subsidy of up to Rs 7,500 on the e-cycle.

Apart from this, the Delhi government has also announced a subsidy on the purchase of heavy duty cargo e-cycles and e-carts for commercial use. According to the Delhi government, the subsidy on cargo e-cycles will be Rs 15,000 for the first 5,000 buyers, which was earlier provided to individual buyers of e-carts. But now the company or corporate house buying these vehicles will also be able to get subsidy on the purchase of e-cycle. Gehlot announced that e-cart users would get a subsidy of Rs 30,000.

He further said that Delhi has become the first state to give subsidy on e-cycles. He also said that only the residents of Delhi will be able to avail the subsidy under this scheme. Further, the minister said that the Delhi government has given a total subsidy of Rs 59.44 crore to promote zero emission EVs since the inception of the policy in August 2020.

Congratulating the e-cycle buyers, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that today we are taking another important step in the fight against pollution. He said that the use of e-cycles will help in reducing pollution.

Let us tell you that e-vehicles are being promoted to reduce the increasing petrol-diesel and pollution in India. Under this, subsidy on e-vehicles is issued by the Center and the states. Under this, subsidy on e-cycle is being given by the Delhi government.