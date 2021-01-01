Delhi Government School Admission News Update: Delhi School Admission 2021-22: Delhi Government School News Update

Highlights The number of students in government schools increased to 2.36 lakh this time

More applications were received in schools this year as compared to last year

Now the number of students in government schools is 17.67 lakh

The admission process is underway, so far 1,58,484 students have been admitted

Delhi government schools have received 2.36 lakh applications. This number is higher than last year. So far, more than 1.58 lakh students have been enrolled in government schools from nursery to 12th standard for the academic session 2021-22. Including new admissions, the number of students in government schools has now increased to 17.67 lakh students. Last year, the number was 16.28 lakh. The admission process is still ongoing.

The Delhi government claims that due to quality education in government schools, many children have migrated from private schools and more than 2 lakh students from private schools have been enrolled in government schools in the last few years. The Directorate of Education, Delhi has received 2,36,522 applications for nursery to XII this time. So far 1,58,484 students have been admitted to the schools. The admission process is still ongoing.

Online applications for non-plan admissions in classes 6 to 10 and 12 in government schools will be accepted till September 20. Schools will be allocated on September 24 to selected students. According to the Directorate of Education, the number of students enrolled in government schools after the new enrollment has reached 17.67. Last year, the number was 16.28 lakh, while the number of students for the 2019-2020 session was 15.05 lakh.