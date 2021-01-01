Delhi Government School on Ravi Dahiya: Delhi Government School will be renamed after Olympic medalist Ravi Dahiya; The school will be named after Olympic medalist Ravi Dahiya, the Delhi government said

The Delhi government’s Adarsh ​​Nagar School will now be named after the school’s alumnus and Olympic medalist Ravi Dahiya. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia made the announcement on Tuesday.

Sisodia tweeted, “Olympic medalist Ravi Dahiya was welcomed at his Adarsh ​​Nagar School today. It was an emotional moment for his teachers. The government has decided to rename the school as Ravi Dahiya Bal Vidyalaya from now on.”



Dahiya (23) made her debut at the Tokyo Olympics and won a silver medal in wrestling. He is the second Indian to win a silver medal in Olympic wrestling.