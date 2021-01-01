Delhi Government School on Ravi Dahiya: Delhi Government School will be renamed after Olympic medalist Ravi Dahiya; The school will be named after Olympic medalist Ravi Dahiya, the Delhi government said
The Delhi government’s Adarsh Nagar School will now be named after the school’s alumnus and Olympic medalist Ravi Dahiya. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia made the announcement on Tuesday.
Dahiya (23) made her debut at the Tokyo Olympics and won a silver medal in wrestling. He is the second Indian to win a silver medal in Olympic wrestling.
