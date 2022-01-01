delhi govt jobs: DSSSB Vacancy 2022: Opportunity to get government job of JE posts in Delhi, total 691 posts, this is Salary – dsssb Recruitment 2022 Notification To fill total 691 posts, check government job details

DSSSB Recruitment 2022 Notification: Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) has issued notification for Junior Engineer Recruitment 2022. This is a great opportunity for civil and electrical engineers to get government jobs in Delhi. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of DSSSB – dsssb.delhi.gov.in. The link to apply online on the website will be active from 10 January 2022.



As per the notification of DSSSB JE Recruitment 2022, a total of 691 vacancies for Civil and Electrical Junior Engineer posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Online applications will start from January 10 and run until February 09, 2022. The date of the exam will be announced on the website soon. Below is a direct link to the DSSS JE Recruitment Notification.

DSSSB JE Vacancies 2022 Details: Check the vacancy details here

Junior Engineer (Architecture) – 575 posts

Junior Engineer (Electrical) – 116 posts

Total number of vacancies – 691 posts

DSSSB JE Recruitment 2022 Educational Qualification

Engineering Diploma or Degree in the relevant trade from any recognized University. In addition, two years experience in the relevant field (civil or electrical) is required. Read the instructions carefully for more details.



Age range

Eligible candidates should be minimum 18 years and maximum 27 years on 09 February 2022. However, candidates in the reserved category will get a higher age concession as per government rules.

What is the pay scale?

Junior Civil Engineer – Rs. 9300-34800 + Grade Pay – Rs.4200

Electrical Junior Engineer – Rs.9300-34800 + Grade Pay – Rs.4200

Application fee

Candidates in General, OBC, EWS category will have to pay an application fee of Rs. Candidates in all other reserved categories will not have to pay any application fee. Application fee can be paid online through debit card, credit card, net banking.

DSSSB JE Recruitment 2022 Notification – Civil / Electricity

Official website