delhi govt jobs: DSSSB Vacancy 2022: Opportunity to get government job of JE posts in Delhi, total 691 posts, this is Salary – dsssb Recruitment 2022 Notification To fill total 691 posts, check government job details
Highlights
- Government job opportunities in Delhi.
- Recruitment for DSSSB JE posts.
- Applications will start from January 10.
As per the notification of DSSSB JE Recruitment 2022, a total of 691 vacancies for Civil and Electrical Junior Engineer posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Online applications will start from January 10 and run until February 09, 2022. The date of the exam will be announced on the website soon. Below is a direct link to the DSSS JE Recruitment Notification.
DSSSB JE Vacancies 2022 Details: Check the vacancy details here
Junior Engineer (Architecture) – 575 posts
Junior Engineer (Electrical) – 116 posts
Total number of vacancies – 691 posts
Also read: Government Job: Apply for a total of 9212 vacancies in UP, Rs. 69000 for 12th pass. Salary
DSSSB JE Recruitment 2022 Educational Qualification
Engineering Diploma or Degree in the relevant trade from any recognized University. In addition, two years experience in the relevant field (civil or electrical) is required. Read the instructions carefully for more details.
Age range
Eligible candidates should be minimum 18 years and maximum 27 years on 09 February 2022. However, candidates in the reserved category will get a higher age concession as per government rules.
Also read: ESIC Jobs 2022: Bumper Government Jobs for 10th, 12th Passers, Rs. Salary up to 81100
What is the pay scale?
Junior Civil Engineer – Rs. 9300-34800 + Grade Pay – Rs.4200
Electrical Junior Engineer – Rs.9300-34800 + Grade Pay – Rs.4200
Application fee
Candidates in General, OBC, EWS category will have to pay an application fee of Rs. Candidates in all other reserved categories will not have to pay any application fee. Application fee can be paid online through debit card, credit card, net banking.
DSSSB JE Recruitment 2022 Notification – Civil / Electricity
Official website
#delhi #govt #jobs #DSSSB #Vacancy #Opportunity #government #job #posts #Delhi #total #posts #Salary #dsssb #Recruitment #Notification #fill #total #posts #check #government #job #details
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.