Delhi govt to stop Subsidy on Electric Car amid rising E Vehicle Registration Electric Two Wheeler benefits will continue

There has been a spurt in the registration of electric vehicles in Delhi during the last few months. The government is now looking to eliminate subsidies on electric cars and focus on other segments.

To promote electric vehicles, many state governments including the central government are giving subsidy. However, in the meantime, the Delhi government has now decided to end the subsidy being given on the purchase of electric cars. The Delhi government has taken this decision in view of the spurt in e-vehicle registration in the national capital during the last few months.

Delhi’s Transport Minister gave information

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot said that his government is not going to extend the subsidy given on the purchase of electric vehicles. The Delhi government is of the view that the impetus needed for e-cars has been given and encouraging results have also been produced. We now plan to focus on two-wheeler, freight and public transport categories of electric vehicles.

The decision taken because of this

A Hindustan Times news quoted Kailash Gehlot as saying that private cars are less than one crore vehicles registered in Delhi. In comparison, the number of two-wheelers, freight and public transport vehicles is considerable. These vehicles also run more on the roads. Due to this, these vehicles also contribute more to pollution. To reduce pollution, now there is a need to promote e-vehicles in these sections.

Electric cars were getting subsidy up to 1.5 lakhs

Let us tell you that the Delhi government had introduced its E-Vehicle Policy in August last year. Under this, subsidy was announced on the first 1000 electric cars. The state government had fixed the subsidy rate according to the capacity of the battery. This rate was Rs 10,000 per kWh (kWh) for electric cars and its maximum limit was Rs 1.5 lakh. The government had also announced to waive off road tax and registration fees on these vehicles.

Subsidy will continue to be available on electric two-wheeler

It is clear from the latest statement of the Transport Minister that the subsidy will continue to be available on electric vehicles other than electric cars. If we look at electric two-wheelers in other vehicles, the Delhi government is giving a subsidy of up to 30 thousand rupees for them. The rate of this subsidy has been fixed at Rs 5000 per kWh.

Government wants to give subsidy only to the needy

Gahlot made it clear that there is no need to subsidize electric cars in reality. For a person who can spend Rs 15 lakh to buy an electric car, it does not make any difference to him by a couple of lakh rupees. We want the subsidy to be given to those who really need it. Auto drivers, two-wheelers, people working as delivery partners in various companies, all of them need subsidies.