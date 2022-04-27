Delhi High Court orders registration of doctors only after getting 50 per cent marks in 12th standard – High Court says 50 per cent marks are required for registration of MBBS doctors in foreign universities

The Delhi High Court has rejected the plea of ​​a student who has completed MBBS from a medical college in Nepal. Otherwise, even with MBBS degree, he will not be registered as a doctor in India. The High Court has said that in order to pass the screening test for registration in India, a minimum of 50 per cent marks is required in the 12th science subject.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) had decided to bar registration from the screening test due to non-availability of 50 per cent marks in Chemistry, Biology and Physics in Class XII, which was upheld by the High Court under the provisions of Indian Medical Act. Council of India Act 1956. and rejected the petition of MBBS student. Justice V. Kameshwar Rao said that the same minimum marks will be observed for MBBS students from abroad.



What is the whole case?

Apoorva Shankar, a resident of Bihar, has filed a petition alleging that he has scored a total of 50 per cent marks in the Bihar Board’s 12th examination, including Physics, Chemistry and Biology and English, while only three subjects of Science got 47.83 per cent marks. Apoorva had enrolled BP Koirala in Nepal in an MBBS course at Health and Science (Medical College) and had applied for registration for the screening test after completing a one-year internship program. However, Apurva’s application was rejected as he did not have at least 50% marks in all the three science subjects.