Delhi High Court Suspend TTFI Executive Committee After Manika Batra Complaint Find Indian Table Tennis Coach Guilty Of Match Fixing In Tokyo Olympics

Manika Batra had said, ‘The national coach had pressured me to lose the match against my trainee at the Olympic qualification tournament in Doha in March 2021, so that his trainee could qualify for the Olympics. Means I was asked for match-fixing.

The Delhi High Court has found the allegations of match-fixing against international table tennis player Manika Batra’s national coach Soumyadeep Rai to be true. The High Court on Friday, February 11, 2022, suspended the Executive Committee of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI). At the same time, expressing displeasure over the ‘sorry condition’ of the operation of TTFI, ordered the appointment of an administrator.

Now instead of the office bearers, the administrator will handle the work of management. The court also said that he has lost faith in the sports body. Commonwealth Games gold medalist and Khel Ratna awardee Manika Batra alleged that Soumyadeep Roy had pressurized her to fix matches.

He had said, ‘The national coach pressured me in the Olympic qualifiers in Doha in March 2021 to lose the match against his trainee, so that he could qualify for the Olympics. In short, I was asked for match-fixing. Following these allegations, Manika Batra was not selected in the Indian team for the 2021 Asian Table Tennis Championships.

Justice Rekha Palli, hearing Manika Batra’s plea, observed that the report of the 3-member committee set up to inquire into Manika’s match-fixing allegations shows that the TTFI “protects the interests of its officials” and that the “players” Instead of promoting, wants to run them on his own terms.

The judge said that this country is proud of its players. Those who don’t know how players are treated ‘should be out’. The administrator’s name will be given in the court order along with other relevant details relating to his appointment. Based on the findings of the report, the court observed that the conduct of TTFI ‘prima facie appears to be faulty’. The national coach was appointed despite the apparent conflict of interest.

Justice Palli said, ‘There should be an inquiry. You are hiring a coach in a conflict of interest. Your coach is running a private academy. What is this happening? You have a national coach running an academy in his name and asking him to lose a match. He said that it is necessary to improve this system.

The judge said, “The report reveals a sorry state of affairs. The Court has taken note of certain observations made by the Committee on the modus operandi of Respondent No. 1 (TTFI) and Respondent No. 3 (National Coach). Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, representing the central government, said the government has no objection if the court appoints an independent committee for further investigation if required.

The court said that at present it will only appoint an administrator to run the TTFI. The court also deferred the order regarding any further investigation. The judge said during the hearing, ‘These people should be out. These people don’t understand how players are treated, how they should be respected. These people (players) are the pride of the country. These people (TTFI officials) should be suspended.

“In the present circumstances, the court is left with no option but to appoint an administrator,” he said. The Executive Committee of Respondent No. 1 shall no longer be permitted to take any decision or interfere with the functioning of the Administrator. The court also clarified in its order that many tournaments are yet to be organized, so it is expected that the present management will help the administrator in every way possible.

Justice Pally said, “The court’s confidence in the federation has been shaken. He should not act like this.’ Apart from the petitioner, the court gave liberty to the TTFI and other parties to file their response on the report of the three-member committee and listed the matter for further hearing on April 13. Senior advocate Anupam Lal Das, appearing for TTFI, opposed the appointment of administrator.

In November last year, the court had constituted a three-member committee headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice Vikramjit Sen to probe allegations of match-fixing attempts leveled against Manika Batra’s national coach. Manika, in her petition, had claimed that TTFI was conducting its selection process in a non-transparent manner and was targeting some players like her.