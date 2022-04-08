Delhi Honey Singh Controversy group of people stopped the show by showing beer bottles. Honey Singh Controversy people stopped the show by showing a bottle of beer

Honey Singh complained

The entire incident happened in the night between March 26 and 27. According to media reports, Honey Singh has immediately gone and lodged a complaint with the police. Honey Singh has said in his complaint that he has also been threatened by those creating ruckus there.

Honey Singh got it written in the FIR

In the FIR lodged with the police, Honey Singh has written that a person grabbed my hand and started pulling me forward. Honey Singh told that he also tried to avoid it. But that man also threatened Honey Singh.

Honey Singh victim of disease

Police has started its investigation regarding this matter. Let us tell you that recently Honey Singh has recently got his body transformation done. Honey Singh earns only through stage shows. In the year 2018, Honey Singh became a victim of bipolar disorder. Honey Singh went into depression. After some time after recovering from the disease, Honey Singh’s wife accused him of domestic violence.