Delhi #junior #school #reopened #Delhi #school #ddma #news #Delhi #school #reopened #latest #news #Delhi #junior #school #reopened #news #update

New Delhi: Children from 6th to 8th can now go to school only after Diwali. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday decided that schools up to 8th standard would be reopened only after the festival. The festive season begins in October and Diwali falls in the first week of November (November 4). After that Chhath Puja is celebrated.



It is being said that the school opening date for the remaining classes will be fixed at the DDMA meeting before Diwali. First, schools from class VI to VIII will be opened and then a decision will be taken about the primary classes. The DDMA meeting, chaired by Lt Governor Anil Baijal, was attended by Health Minister Satyendra Jain, Revenue Minister Kailash Gehlot, Policy Commission member Dr. V. K. Paul and the director of AIIMS were present.

It has been a month since the school opened for senior classes (9th to 12th) in Delhi and the education department presented its report at the DDMA meeting on Wednesday. The report says that now the number of students in schools is increasing and the experience so far is good. After consultation with experts and officials, it was decided that schools would also be opened for junior classes after the festive season i.e. Diwali. The DDMA has acknowledged that the situation in Kovid in the city is still under control but caution should be maintained.

The school association is also happy: DDMA’s decision has also been welcomed by school associations. SK Gupta, president of the VSPK Education Society, says that after the senior class, preparations will now be started to open a school for the junior class. Schools are getting ample time to prepare as per DDMA guidelines. “Now the children are coming back to school and we are sure that the way the senior students are getting back on track, the junior classes are getting back on track,” said Bharat Arora, general secretary of the private school action committee. Educational activities for children will also be started.

Pre-board exam: Pre-board examinations for students studying in class 10th and 12th in government schools will start from October 21. The Directorate of Education has issued guidelines. There will be pre-board exams in government schools in October and then Diwali in early November. It is believed that in the second week of November, junior class children may have the opportunity to go to school.

Mobile van for vaccination: The status of vaccination was also discussed at the DDMA meeting. The lieutenant governor also directed that the vaccination drive should be expedited through special camps and mobile vans. A policy should be formulated to bring all groups of people, including auto-taxi drivers and bus drivers, under the scope of vaccination. There should be a special camp for maximum vaccination. For those who have not yet been able to visit the vaccination center for any reason, vaccination campaigns should be conducted through camps and mobile vans.