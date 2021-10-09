Delhi Latest News: Delhi girl undergoes natural treatment without surgery

Highlights The boy’s airway was punctured with a pencil

Heal naturally without surgery

In young children, lung tissue can heal on its own in 48 hours

New Delhi

A two-year-old girl was hit by a sharp pencil, her windpipe punctured, and the air began to leak. The girl was immediately taken to the hospital, where doctors closed the leak and allowed the windpipe to be repaired naturally. Doctors say the girl’s life would have been difficult if she had not been treated immediately. The girl was placed on a ventilator and her injuries healed three days later.

The incident took place at Dwarka. The frightened parents rushed the girl to the hospital where she was given first aid. When the case became serious, the girl’s parents took her to Akash Healthcare Hospital. Doctors say that about 4 hours after the incident, the girl started swelling because her breathing was causing air to accumulate in her body. It was a 0.5 cm puncture. If the leak had not been sealed and the hose had been repaired, the child could have survived another 2-3 hours. His heart and lungs were at risk of a concussion, as the stagnant air reduced the space for the lungs to expand and required breathing to enlarge the chest. Doctors chose not to have surgery because of his young age and repaired the injury.

By the end of 2022, you will be able to travel on all Delhi Metro routes with a debit-credit card.

Dr. The girl’s face, neck, chest, abdomen and eyes were swollen, said Sameer Punia, a consultant, pediatric intensive care and pediatrician at the hospital. She could not open her eyes. Such cases require surgical repair, which involves opening the chest, going into the lungs, and attaching the site of the injury, or using glue to attach a broken pipe. However, re-applying the glue carries the risk of leaking or damage to the windpipe. The child was very young, so open chest surgery was not appropriate.

The special incarnation of ‘Shri Ram’ came on the stage in old and new style

We did nothing for 3 days at the injury site for natural treatment without affecting the injury site using bronchoscopy. “The baby was placed on a ventilator and 3 days later when we checked the condition of the injured area with a bronchoscope, we found that it had healed on its own,” said Dr Syed Hassan, head of the pediatrics and neonatology department. In young children, lung tissue can heal on its own in 48 hours. She was discharged 5 days after being admitted to the hospital and the girl started living a normal life.